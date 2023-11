A first pair of ammonia-fuelled ships were logged in October, while orders for methanol and LNG-fuelled ships continued to roll on.

In its monthly tally of vessels ordered with alternative fuels, classification society DNV said: “Following in the footsteps of the first orders that were made for LNG, methanol and LPG-powered vessels, the initial orders for ammonia-fuelled vessels are for ships designed to also transport the same fuel as cargo.”