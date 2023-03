John Fredriksen-backed Flex LNG has completed its $2bn fleet financing programme as it eyes further growth.

The Oslo-listed owner has refinanced all of its vessels over the past 16 months, with the last piece of the jigsaw being a $290m loan for the 173,000-cbm Flex Freedom and 174,000-cbm Flex Vigilant (both built 2021).

Since the fourth-quarter results in February, six other vessels have been refinanced.