Newbuilding orders for LNG carriers fell in 2023 after a record-breaking contracting spurt in the previous year, but berth space remains at a premium amid expectations of an active year ahead.

TradeWinds, market players and brokers have logged at least 67 LNG carrier orders in 2023. This compares with more than 170 in 2022. But it is more in line with the 70 ships recorded in 2021 and 50 vessels in both of the two years before this.