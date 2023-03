Peter Livanos-controlled GasLog is shedding its last fully-owned steam turbine LNG carrier in what is turning into a busy first quarter for sales of secondhand vessels in this sector.

Brokers reported that the 145,000-cbm steam turbine vessel the GasLog Athens (built 2006, ex-Methane Lydon Volney) has been sold for $55m.

LNG market sources are naming TMS Cardiff Gas as the likely buyer of the 17-year-old ship.