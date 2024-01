Finnish energy company Gasum has teamed up with Nordic Ren-Gas to supply e-methane or synthetic LNG to markets including the maritime sector from 2026 in what would be one of the first commercial offerings of the renewable fuel.

Gasum said it has signed a long-term offtake agreement with Nordic Ren-Gas to buy the entire 160 GWh annual production — which equates to just over 10,500 tonnes — of renewable e-methane from its power-to-gas plant in Tampere from 2026 onwards.