A consortium developing the Green Ray project to cut methane slip from marine engines and help address shipowners’ concerns about LNG as a marine fuel has won €7m ($7.4m) of funding from the European Union.

Led by Finland’s VTT Technical Research Centre, the project will develop on-engine technologies for low-pressure dual-fuel engines — both two- and four-stroke — along with an after-treatment concept.

Other members of the consortium include energy major Shell, engine designer Wartsila, shipbuilder Chantiers de l’Atlantique, shipowner CMA CGA, class society DNV, the Finnish Meteorological Institute, ship manager MSC Cruises Management and non-profit organisation Revolve Water.