HMM is moving into ammonia shipping as part of its decarbonisation plans.

The South Korean container ship and VLCC owner has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Lotte Fine Chemical to transport and bunker the green fuel.

The bunkering plan includes methanol fuel for its new container ships, the world’s first such neo-panamaxes.

The deal has emerged from work launched in 2021 with Lotte and four other South Korean partners on feasible solutions for a green ammonia supply chain.