Norway’s Hunter Group needs long-term charters in place before it will contract new liquefied CO 2 (LCO 2 ) carriers at shipyards.

The Oslo-listed company has been developing 40,000-cbm deepsea vessels, along with 12,000-cbm feeder units and 2,000-cbm barges.

Its collaboration with class society DNV and Vedam Design has completed the first phase of the low-pressure design for the nascent carbon capture, transportation and storage (CCTS) market.