Singapore-based Jaldhi Overseas has placed an order for two 40,000-cbm LPG/ammonia carriers at Jiangsu Yangzi-Mitsui Shipbuilding Co (Yamic) in China.

Yamic is a joint venture between Japanese trading house Mitsui & Co and China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

The ships will be delivered in May and August of 2027.