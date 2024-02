John Fredriksen-backed Flex LNG announced that the charterer of Flex Courageous, a “super major”, has exercised its first extension option.

The 173,400-cbm Flex Courageous (built 2019) was fixed on a three-year time charter on 1 November 2021, together with Flex Resolute (built 2020) which in January was also extended by two years until 2027, the Oslo-listed company said in a statement.