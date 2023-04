GasLog Ltd has upped its offer to take GasLog Partners off public markets.

Peter Livanos-backed GasLog Ltd said on Thursday that it was offering $8.65 per share, including a $3.28 per share cash dividend, to take New York-listed GasLog Partners private in a deal representing more than $447m.

The LNG carrier owners said they intend to close the deal by the end of the third quarter, subject to approval of a majority of shareholders.