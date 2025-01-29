Well known LNG industry face and Mitsui OSK Lines retiree Mike Rowley has died at the age of 75.

Rowley, who had been suffering from cancer, is affectionately remembered by many in the industry particularly for his genial and inclusive attitude along with his knowledge and love of the LNG shipping business.

At his retirement from MOL in 2017, Rowley revealed that he had spent more than 50 years in the shipping industry, over half of which had been in the LNG sector.

Rowley went to sea in 1967 straight from school.

He came ashore and studied law, initially planning on becoming a barrister. But the sea, and by then the shipping world kept calling him back.

In 1975 Rowley started work with London-based maritime charity Trinity House and, in the course of that job — fun fact — he claimed to have visited every lighthouse in the UK.

Two years later Rowley joined Mobil Shipping, later ExxonMobil, where he stayed for the next 30 years travelling widely.

During his time with the US energy major Rowley spent 12 years in Indonesia working on the company’s interests in the Arun LNG project and taking on commercial responsibility for the BGT LNG carrier fleet.

Rowley took early retirement from ExxonMobil in 2007.

But then he was back — joining MOL as an advisor that same year, when the Japanese owner was branching out into the Atlantic LNG trades.

He moved into a position heading the company’s European LNG business in 2009 as a director of Mitsui OSK Bulk Shipping (Europe)’s LNG (Mobsel) and offshore division.

Mentor

MOL president and chief executive Takeshi Hashimoto described Rowley as “a highly respected figure in the LNG industry.”

“Beyond his professional achievements, he was a dear friend, trusted advisor, and a reliable colleague to me. In many instances, he served as a mentor, offering his unwavering support and encouragement as we expanded MOL’s business into non-Japanese markets,” he said.

“Over the past decade, Mike played a pivotal role in leading strategic initiatives and fostering key partnerships, which significantly contributed to our success.”

Hashimoto referenced Rowley's “invaluable guidance” and “boundless assistance”.

He added that his “cherished friendship will be deeply missed, and his legacy will undoubtedly endure within our company and industry. He will always be remembered fondly by all who knew him.”

Can-do attitude

UK-based Mitsui OSK Lines executive officer for energy, decarbonisation and offshore Suryan Wirya-Simunovic, who worked with Rowley and now holds an expanded and revised version of his former position, told TradeWinds: “Mike was a very kind boss dedicated to the LNG industry and to develop his staff.

“Always open-minded to new ideas and not afraid to try new things in a very conservative industry. We will miss his smile and positive can-do attitude going forward.”

Mike Rowley (left) and industry friend and colleague Ed Carr do Christmas. Photo: Contributed

Fellow MOL retiree, LNG industry name and good friend, Ed Carr described Rowley as a “great partner for me as we built up the MOL LNG operations in London from 2006.

The two first met when Carr was trying to find some LNG in what was then a tight market to cool-down an LNG carrier.

He had the bright idea of taking the ship to Arun where he encountered Rowley. But he did not get his LNG.

This week recalling working for MOL in London with this friend, Carr said: “We would share an early morning drink, coffee for me, tea for Mike and I would brief him on what was happening with the fleet.

“He liked to kid me that every time he saw me coming it was to get more money from him. He was often correct about that.

“But Mike never stopped caring for the ships and more importantly the men and women who sailed on them. In the office he was loved and respected as a leader because he cared about his people.”