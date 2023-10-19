Japanese shipowner Mitsui OSK Lines has teamed up with two domestic shipyards and an engine builder on the design of a hydrogen-fuelled multipurpose vessel, which has been awarded Approval in Principle by classification society ClassNK.

The project partners, which include MOL, MOL Drybulk, Onomichi Dockyard Co, Kawasaki Heavy Industries and the Japan Engine Corp (J-ENG), conducted a risk assessment of the 17,500-dwt vessel and were granted an AiP for the proposed layout of liquefied hydrogen fuel tank and other hydrogen fuel-related equipment onboard, as well as the design concept.