Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) has been linked to the order for a single LNG carrier newbuilding that was recently announced by Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME).

Shipbuilding sources have pointed to MOL, claiming it the “Oceania owner” that DSME said had ordered a 174,000-cbm gas carrier on 7 April.

The Okpo-based shipbuilder said the vessel was contracted at KRW 339.6bn ($257.5m) and will be delivered by August 2027.