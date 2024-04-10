Navigator Holdings has hailed a milestone by completing its first ship-to-ship transfer of ammonia.

The US-listed company said the operation was a vital demonstration of how bunkering the highly toxic fuel can contribute to the decarbonisation of shipping.

The owner and operator of the world’s largest fleet of handysize LPG carriers carried out the transfer at the port of Ngqura in South Africa on 3 April.

Its 38,000-cbm Navigator Jorf (built 2017) safely received 25,300 tonnes of anhydrous ammonia (NH 3 ) from Greek owner StealthGas’ 40,000-cbm Eco Oracle (built 2024).

The “carefully planned and closely monitored” operation lasted 11 hours, the owner added.

“Following a long history of … safe and successful liquefied gas STS transfers, Navigator Gas reaches a significant milestone in completing its first STS transfer of NH 3 .

“By showing that [an STS] transfer of NH 3 can be completed safely, reliably and efficiently, Navigator Gas expects this successful process will lead to future opportunities to utilise NH 3 as an alternative fuel source and to facilitate the transition towards zero-emissions shipping.”

The Navigator Jorf’s captain, Vitaly Kostyuk, said: “We implemented our comprehensive safety and risk management procedures to complete the transfer in a safe manner, in compliance with the regulations and port authority requirements.”

Chief executive Mads Peter Zacho said the operation showed the practical feasibility of ammonia bunkering.

“It is our aim to put our full ammonia experience to work with our partners in demonstration projects, pilot projects and joint ventures so we accelerate the transition from fossil to carbon-free fuels,” he added.

Bunkering investment

Last year, Navigator bought into Norwegian ammonia bunkering start-up Azane Fuel Solutions.

The shipowner and Yara International’s Yara Growth Ventures each took a 14.5% stake.

They led an investment round of €5.4m ($5.9m) to move Azane on to the construction phase of its 15 planned green bunkering stations in Scandinavia.

Azane is a joint venture between Norway’s ECONNECT Energy and Amon Maritime, backed by shipowner Mosvolds Rederi.

The company intends to build the world’s first ammonia bunkering network. Yara Clean Ammonia has already ordered the first 15 units.