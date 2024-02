Singapore has put a new LNG bunker vessel into operation as domestic supplier Pavilion Energy conducts the first ship-to-ship (STS) bunkering with its 12,000-cbm Brassavola (built 2023).

Pavilion, which is 100% owned by Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund Temasek, said the Brassavola was used to deliver 1,970 tonnes of LNG to Eastern Pacific Shipping’s, Rio Tinto-chartered 209,000-dwt LNG dual-fuelled bulker Mount Api (built 2023).