UK-based Purus Marine is making a big push into the LPG segment with orders for a series of newbuildings.

The company has ordered four midsize LPG carriers at HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co (HD KSOE) worth KRW 367.4bn ($276m), according to industry sources.

Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD) will build the 45,000-cbm scrubber-fitted vessels with deliveries due by March 2026.

The South Korean shipbuilding group did not disclose the identity of the contracting party but said it was an “Asian shipper”.