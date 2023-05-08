A first cargo of Russian LNG is en route to joint venture KARMOL’s yet-to-start-up floating storage and regasification unit off Senegal in West Africa.

Kpler data shows Karpowerhip’s 154,472-cbm Karadeniz LNGT Powership Anatolia (ex-LNG Unity, built 2006) is loaded with a cargo and is scheduled to arrive in Dakar on 16 May.

Eikland Energy’s iGIS/LNG data shows the Karadeniz LNGT Powership Anatolia loaded in a ship-to-ship transfer of LNG from Gazprom’s 174,100-cbm FSRU Marshal Vasilevskiy (built 2018) off the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad on 29 to 30 April.