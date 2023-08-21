Delivery dates on a long-planned slew of 17 LNG carrier newbuilding berths for the TotalEnergies-led Mozambique LNG project look set to be postponed again as the shareholders in the eastern African liquefaction project show no fresh signs of moving ahead with the development.
Seventeen berths for Mozambique LNG set to be pushed forward yet again
Brokers detail that this is fifth postponement in long-running saga of newbuildings which were first designed five years ago
21 August 2023 6:05 GMT Updated 21 August 2023 6:05 GMT
