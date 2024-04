Swiss trader and charterer Mercuria Energy Group is reported to be eyeing expansion in LNG and power markets after logging huge earnings for 2023.

Bloomberg cited sources familiar with the matter as putting profit at $2.7bn last year, more than double any other result in the past, barring a record 2022, which was 10% higher.

In common with other commodities groups, Mercuria has benefited from volatility in prices due to geopolitical upheaval.