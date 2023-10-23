Poland gas transmission operator Gaz-System has shortlisted two shipowners to build the country’s first floating storage and regasification unit.

Sources following the tender process closely told TradeWinds that BW LNG and Mitsui OSK Lines are left battling it out for the business.

They said their selection to move forward in the process means that earlier bidders, including experienced floating regas names like Excelerate Energy, Hoegh LNG and Exmar working in partnership with Hanwha Ocean and would-be FSRU entrant Knutsen LNG, have not made it through to the final round.