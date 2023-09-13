Time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings for VLGCs have broken new records a day after the freight figure per tonne hit an all-time high.
At the start of the week, trips from the Middle East Gulf to Chiba in Japan were paying $150 per tonne.
Sector’s ‘bull run’ shows no sign of slowing down
Time charter equivalent (TCE) earnings for VLGCs have broken new records a day after the freight figure per tonne hit an all-time high.
At the start of the week, trips from the Middle East Gulf to Chiba in Japan were paying $150 per tonne.