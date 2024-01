Wannabe floating LNG producer Ace Gas & FLNG Co along with Transoceanic Gas & Power are pushing forward on planned projects by inking an agreement with China’s Wison New Energies on design work for two large FLNG units.

Wison — formerly Wison Offshore & Marine before a name change this month — said it has started “design validation” and pre-front-end engineering and design work for two 3-million tonnes per annum FLNG units.