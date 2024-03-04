International Shipping and Logistics of Dubai has sold its panamax bulker ISL Star (built 1999) for recycling.

The 74,500-dwt vessel was sold to shiprecyclers at Gadani Beach for $525, or $5.34m, the largest transaction in terms of ship size over the past week.

While Pakistan managed to snare the biggest catch, rival recyclers in India and Bangladesh were left hauling in a disappointing net of small sub-10,000-dwt ships that in a strong scrapping market would have probably been passed over in favour of larger ships.