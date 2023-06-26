When Cadeler listed its shares on the Oslo Stock Exchange in November 2020, it had a mission: to grow into the preferred contractor in the offshore wind turbine installation business.

And chief executive Mikkel Gleerup told a March conference call that the Denmark-based owner of wind turbine installation vessels (WTIVs) was looking at several strategic moves in a fast-growing market.

As TradeWinds has reported over the last week, Cadeler has picked one of those strategic moves: a merger with New York-listed rival Eneti that will create the world’s largest owner of WTIVs.