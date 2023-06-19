DHT Holdings chief executive Svein Moxnes Harfjeld says large oil companies may have to embark on partnerships with shipowners and longer-term charters to confront underinvestment in the sector.

Asked about pitfalls ahead for tankers at the TradeWinds Shipowners Forum Oslo during Nor-Shipping, the executive ruled out volatility as a problem, according to a recently released recording of the event. After all, large tankers have always been volatile, he said.

And the key to that is having a shipowning company with a robust capital structure, said Harfjeld, whose New York-listed company is an owner of VLCCs.