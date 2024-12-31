You are a responsible shipowner. You are doing your bit to decarbonise a small fleet of old vessels with new paints, propellers and air bubble lubrication.

Your bank, with an eye on its own green portfolio, is impressed enough to agree to a loan for the upgrade at a decent rate of interest, as long as emissions are cut.

The charterer is also delighted — and sells the idea of lower emission transport to fashion retailers who switch from a rival carrier and crow to shareholders about their carbon-cutting credentials.