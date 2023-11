Leading marine insurer Gard has said it will increase its annual refund to members who renew their protection and indemnity policy next February.

Renewing shipowner members will get a 10% owners’ general discount on their annual premium, compared to 5% at the previous renewal.

The decision comes following a recent improvement in the financial performance of Gard’s mutual P&I business and a further strengthening of its free reserves which already exceed $1bn.