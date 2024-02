NorthStandard has reported revenue in excess of $825m for the insurance year ending 20 February, compared with $796m a year ago.

At the P&I renewal date, mutual P&I tonnage entered into the club reached 256m gt and it reported a further 20% increase in its other commercial insurance lines.

North P&I Club and the Standard Club merged on 20 February last year to create the industry’s second-largest P&I mutual insurer.