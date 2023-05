Marine losses have reached a 12-year low in 2022 according to insurer Allianz Global Corporate & Specialty.

In its annual Shipping and Safety report the Allianz said there were only 38 ship losses in 2022, including 10 cargo ships, compared to 59 a year earlier, a decrease of 36%.

Last year’s tally was also the lowest since Allianz began to monitor marine losses.

South China, Indochina, Indonesia and the Philippines accounted for one in four of the losses.