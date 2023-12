Brazil’s long running “Operation Car Wash” anti-corruption probe has taken a new twist with two offshore industry executives acquitted of charges of corruption.

Seatrium, the former Sembcorp Marine, said in a statement that Guilherme Esteves de Jesus and Martin Cheah Kok Choon had both been acquitted.

Jesus and Cheah were both charged in early 2020 with money laundering, while Cheah was also charged with corruption in connection with drilling rig contracts placed in 2012.