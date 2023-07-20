A London High Court judge has ruled in favour of a shipowning client of Sea Globe Management & Trading, the bulker arm of Greece’s Laliotis group, in a case in which a charterer attempted to overturn an arbitration award that found it liable for post-voyage hull cleaning costs.
Court rules charterer liable for hire in post-redelivery hull cleaning dispute involving Greek bulker
Lawyers say ruling in favour of Laliotis-linked owner removes any ambiguity in meaning of NYPE hull-fouling clause
20 July 2023 9:44 GMT Updated 20 July 2023 15:31 GMT
in Singapore