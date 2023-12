Marchand Navigation, a Greek company that at one point was the disponent owner of the bulker Maria Theo 1, has won a Singapore-seated legal case to exercise a lien against hire payments from Olam Global Agri to a subcharterer of the vessel.

On Tuesday, Singapore High Court judge Justice Kwek Mean Luck awarded Marchland the $190,112 that Olam owed Singapore-based subcharterer Sinco Shipping for the hire of the 28,400-dwt Maria Theo 1 (built 2017).