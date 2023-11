The list of of former Ince & Co employees joining other maritime law firms got longer, with Hill Dickinson announcing it has hired 10 of them in one fell swoop in Hong Kong.

The group includes Ince’s veteran senior partner and corporate lawyer David Beaves, as well as asset finance partners Janice Lee and Gary Wong.

Five unidentified “fee earners” and two support staff go with them and they will all join Hill Dickinson by mid-December.