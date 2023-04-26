A London court has granted Ince Group more time to appoint an administrator, which will stay any potential legal action by creditors and could give the insolvent law firm time more time to secure a buyer.

Ince filed an initial application on 12 April, stating that it intends to hire Quantuma as an administrator with the aim of selling the business to a third party. The application gave Ince 10 days in which to do so.

Ince filed a second notice of its intention to appoint an administrator with the court on Wednesday.