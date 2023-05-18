The Panama Canal Authority (ACP) has emerged unscathed from another bout of arbitration relating to its huge expansion projection in the previous decade.

The waterway's bosses have been defending a series of claims about cost overruns and other issues made by its contractor, the Grupo Unidos por el Canal (GUPC) consortium.

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) in Miami has dismissed another $671m in legal challenges from the group relating to work on the third set of lock gates, labour costs and shareholder claims.