Refiner Grey Rock Gathering & Marketing and Connecticut-based shipowner Alf Aanonsen are locked in a legal fight after a tanker charter deal fell apart.

Houston-based Grey Rock has filed a lawsuit in Texas against Aanonsen-controlled operator Trinity Tankers and shipowner Trinity Enterprise seeking nearly $4.84m on allegations that it chartered vessels that were never provided.

But Aanonsen told TradeWinds that his Trinity Enterprises plans to fire back with a $7.5m