Singapore’s High Court will auction a Soar Harmony Shipping-owned livestock carrier that has been under arrest since October last year.

The 11,670-gt Yangtze Harmony (built 2004) is to be sold via a sealed bid process, with offers for the vessel due in at the Sheriff of Singapore’s office on 8 March.

The auction comes as the Federal Court of Australia attempts to finalise the auction sale of Soar Harmony’s second livestock carrier, the identical Yangtze Fortune (built 2005).