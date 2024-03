Law firm Stephenson Harwood has strengthened its shipping and international trade practice in the Middle East with the arrival of two new partners from collapsed Ince & Co.

Mohamed El Hawawy and Khurram Ali will also be bringing across a team of five other fee-earners to make up the region’s biggest shipping law team, the UK headquartered company said.

El Hawawy is based in the United Arab Emirates and joined Ince in 2013.