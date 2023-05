Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) shipping and trade lawyer Sumeet Malhotra has been promoted to become global co-head of the firm’s mining and commodities operation.

The Singapore partner joins London-based Jan Mellmann at the top of the UK-headquartered company's division.

Malhotra is a dispute resolution specialist with more than 20 years of experience advising on complex high-value international cases, focused on commodity trading, structured trade finance and shipping.