The US Coast Guard has filed sexual assault charges against a marine engineer accused in the high-profile Midshipman X case that shined a light on risks to cadets at sea, although the development means he has avoided criminal prosecution in the case.
US Coast Guard charges engineer with sexual assault on Maersk ship as Justice declines to prosecute
Administrative charge against Edgar Sison seeks revocation of license
22 August 2023 18:29 GMT Updated 22 August 2023 19:07 GMT
in Miami