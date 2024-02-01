Singapore’s BW LPG is looking at next year for its debut on a New York stock exchange.
The Oslo-listed VLGC owner had said in its results statement on Tuesday that it intended to pursue a dual listing in the US, without giving further details.
Outgoing boss Anders Onarheim gives guidance on time frame for New York debut
