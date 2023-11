The newly combined Viasat and Inmarsat satellite company has issued its first financial results for the second quarter of the year, showing modest growth despite setbacks on two new satellite deployments.

The organisation said it would be cutting 10% of its workforce in an earlier market announcement.

Viasat — the US-listed and California-based company — finalised its acquisition of major maritime broadband provider Inmarsat earlier this year in a $7.3bn