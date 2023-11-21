AMSC is sitting on a nice chunk of cash to invest further in the offshore vessel space.
The Oslo-listed company reported a profit of $3m for the quarter with $22.1m in cash before the sale of its Jones Act fleet closed in October, earning it $249m.
AMSC went from a Jones Act tanker owner over the summer to a player in the offshore space by the autumn
