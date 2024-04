An unknown offshore player has provided some much-needed tonnage to the Indian ship recycling sector in the form of a giant drillship.

The 70,000-dwt unit in question arrived at Alang on Monday under the name Ambur. It was towed from the Indonesian port of Batam after being sold for an undisclosed price.

Although launched in 2017 at a Jurong Aracruz Shipyard in Brazil, now part of Singapore’s Seatrium, the vessel was never completed after Sete International cancelled the original $806m contract.