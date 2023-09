Norway’s Golden Energy Offshore has sold one of five ships purchased in last month’s deal with Vroon.

The Oslo-listed offshore vessel owner announced on Wednesday the sale of the 1,712-dwt VOS Sugar (built 2016) for €15m ($15.9m) to an undisclosed buyer.

“The resale value gave a substantial profit to the company,” chief executive Per Ivar Fagervoll told TradeWinds.