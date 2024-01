John Fredriksen’s private Seatankers operation has sold two platform supply vessels in hot offshore markets.

The 5,200-dwt Sea Goldcrest (built 2019) and Sea Gull (built 2020) have gone to Dutch contractor Fugro for an undisclosed price that should entail a handy profit for the Norwegian tycoon.

The new owner will convert the PSVs into geotechnical vessels for offshore wind farm work.