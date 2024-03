Quintin Kneen has a simple request for the offshore industry: Do not overbuild the market.

The Tidewater chief executive acknowledged that the sector was heading for a fresh newbuilding cycle during a presentation at DNB’s Energy & Shipping Conference, but begged competitors not to rush to shipyards as rates increase.

“The easiest thing for us to do is overbuild the industry,” he said during the event, at the bank’s headquarters in Oslo.