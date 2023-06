Tidewater is looking to issue some bonds to help along its purchase of Solstad Offshore’s 37 platform supply vessels.

The Houston-based, New York-listed offshore supply vessel owner said on Tuesday that it plans to raise $5m in a private placement, with proceeds going to finance the $577m acquisition “and other general corporate purposes”.

The deal was announced in March, with Tidewater using a combination of cash on hand, a $325m bank facility already secured and this new debt.