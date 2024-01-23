Offshore wind sector startup Windward Offshore has raised the number of hybrid commissioning service operation vessels (CSOV) it has on order at Fincantieri-owned shipbuilder Vard to four.

The company has taken up the two option vessels that came attached to the order for an initial pair that was signed in October 2023.

Windward Offshore, a partnership between SeaRenergy Offshore, Blue Star Group, Diana Shipping, and SeraVerse, said this latest order is “the next important step” in its quest to support the significant global need for offshore wind energy.